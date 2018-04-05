2 murder cases in CT’s notorious crime hotspots remain unsolved

Manenberg community leader Roegshanda Pascoe says there's war in the community following a sudden spike in gang-related shootings over the past few days.

CAPE TOWN - Two separate murder cases in two of Cape Town's most notorious crime hotspots remain unsolved.

Gang violence has spiked in Manenberg with several shootings reported since Sunday.

In Browns Farm earlier this week, four people including two children, were ambushed by gunmen.

On Wednesday night, a 47-year-old father of two, Abdul Kader Stanford, was shot and killed, allegedly by gangsters who opened fire outside his Scheldt Walk home.

Pascoe says a lack of adequate policing in the area allows gun-wielding gangsters to run rampant.

“He was in his bedroom and he peeked through the window, asking them why are they shooting. That is when they turned on him and shot him.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the gang-riddled communities of Hanover Park, Lavender Hill and Browns Farm near Nyanga following the fatal shooting of four people on Tuesday.

He's promised police will make greater efforts to clamp down on crime.

Cele has also assured residents the issue of police resources in the Western Cape is one he's looking into.