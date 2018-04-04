Zuma spotted in economy class on Kulula airline

A Facebook user has posted a picture of himself and former President Jacob Zuma smiling on a Kulula airline.

CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma has been spotted in the economy class and not first class on a normal airline.

A Facebook user has posted a picture of himself and Zuma smiling on a Kulula airline.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zuma visited late stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto to pay his respect.

It would seem the former president no longer has the privilege of flying privately after he stepped down.

Zuma resigned on 14 February as the president of South Africa and is now facing 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Earlier in March, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams announced that the prosecuting authority would go ahead with prosecuting the former president.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa was spotted flying economy class on a domestic flight last week.

A snapshot of the president that’s been shared on Twitter, shows the Number One citizen sitting in the window seat of a SAfair flight to Durban.