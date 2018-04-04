Zuma pays tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Jacob Zuma is the latest in a string of high profile people to visit the Soweto home of the former first lady.
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma says that Winne Madikizela-Mandela was brave, politically clear and couldn't be confused by anything.
Zuma is the latest in a string of high profile people to visit the anti-apartheid icon's Soweto home.
He says she was a leader who saw it all - from being detained, tortured, exiled within the country and harassed perpetually.
"Those who were young and fighting, they looked up to her. We've lost a mother and we feel the pain."
#WinnieMandela Zuma says he’s pleased that the President is giving Madikizela Mandela the funeral she deserves. GN pic.twitter.com/fw3yyJot9z— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2018
