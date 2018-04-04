Zuma: Madikizela-Mandela’s passing was a shock

Former President Jacob Zuma has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for declaring an official funeral for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Zuma has visited the Soweto home of the struggle stalwart who passed away on Monday afternoon.

Zuma was greeted by a small group of African National Congress supporters outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home.

Zuma went inside to pay his respects to the family and then addressed the media.

He says Madikizela-Mandela’s passing was a shock, as he hadn’t even heard that she had been admitted to hospital.

He also praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for declaring an official funeral for her.

“I must express my appreciation that the president has given Madikizela-Mandela a funeral service that she deserves. She was/is a national heroine.”

Zuma says Madikizela-Mandela’s contribution cannot be ignored, referring to her as a national hero several times.

Meanwhile, Former Springbok Captain Francois Pienaar and several religious leaders have also visited the home on Wednesday.

