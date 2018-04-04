Zim MPs to honour iconic Madikizela-Mandela
Zimbabwean MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga says Madikizela-Mandela was an icon to female politicians and feminists in Africa.
HARARE - Female Members of Parliament (MPs) in Zimbabwe plan to hold a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
The service will be held later in April by the MPs who have called her a role model.
Movement for Democratic Change MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga says Madikizela-Mandela was an icon to female politicians and feminists in Africa.
She told the private NewsDay that Madikizela-Mandela deserves international recognition just like Nelson Mandela.
WATCH: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (81) has died
Parliament’s women and youth committees will hold the memorial service later this month; senior African National Congress (ANC) women officials are expected to be invited.
Prominent Zimbabwean politicians, activists and personalities have been expressing their sorrow at the news of the death of the ANC stalwart on Monday.
In a tribute posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning, well-known philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa called Madikizela-Mandela a hero who had soldiered through immense adversity.
#WinnieMadikizela a hero whose life we celebrate. Soldiered through immense adversity, stumbled and paid heavily for her mistakes, despaired but kept going. #RIPWinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/ptdRTLY0g3— Tsitsi Masiyiwa (@T_Masiyiwa) April 4, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
NEC to offer constant support to Mama Winnie’s family
-
Zuma: Madikizela-Mandela’s passing was a shock
-
[LISTEN] Was Winnie Madikizela-Mandela the president SA needed?
-
Malema: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela should've been president
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s ‘mother of the nation’ who was never first lady
-
[CARTOON] Lala Ngoxolo, Winnie!
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.