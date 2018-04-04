Zim MPs to honour iconic Madikizela-Mandela

Zimbabwean MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga says Madikizela-Mandela was an icon to female politicians and feminists in Africa.

HARARE - Female Members of Parliament (MPs) in Zimbabwe plan to hold a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The service will be held later in April by the MPs who have called her a role model.

Movement for Democratic Change MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga says Madikizela-Mandela was an icon to female politicians and feminists in Africa.

She told the private NewsDay that Madikizela-Mandela deserves international recognition just like Nelson Mandela.

WATCH: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (81) has died

Parliament’s women and youth committees will hold the memorial service later this month; senior African National Congress (ANC) women officials are expected to be invited.

Prominent Zimbabwean politicians, activists and personalities have been expressing their sorrow at the news of the death of the ANC stalwart on Monday.

In a tribute posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning, well-known philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa called Madikizela-Mandela a hero who had soldiered through immense adversity.