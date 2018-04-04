Popular Topics
Zambia ends ban on SA food imports, except those linked to listeria

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the ban was lifted on most food after tests had not revealed the presence of listeria.

Customers return bags of processed meat from the Germiston Enterprise factory, on 5 March 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Customers return bags of processed meat from the Germiston Enterprise factory, on 5 March 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
3 hours ago

LUSAKA – Zambia on Tuesday lifted a ban on imported food from South Africa except “risky food” from units of Tiger Brands and RCL Foods that have been linked to a listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people since early 2017.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the ban was lifted on most food after tests had not revealed the presence of listeria but would still keep a ban on risky foods from Enterprise Food and Rainbow Enterprises.

