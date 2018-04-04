YouTube HQ shooter identified

Police say that Aghdam, an animal rights activist, shot and wounded three people at the tech giant's offices in San Fransisco on Tuesday night before turning the gun on herself.

JOHANNESBURG - The woman who opened fire with a handgun at YouTube's headquarters has been identified as Nasim Aghdam.

Police say that Aghdam, an animal rights activist, shot and wounded three people at the tech giant's offices in San Fransisco on Tuesday night before turning the gun on herself.

It's been reported that she had complained of being discriminated against and filtered by YouTube, claiming that the streaming service stiffled traffic on her page.

The police's spokesperson Ed Barberini: "Law enforcement personnel from numerous local agencies are still conducting a search just to make sure that it is clear. We conducted a quick, immediate search of the premises. The first officers arrived as per the active shooter protocol."