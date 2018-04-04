Popular Topics
Woodstock fire claims life of baby girl

Firefighters were deployed to Pine Road during the early hours of of Wednesday morning.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating the cause of a fire at a Woodstock residence in which an eight-month-old baby died.

Firefighters were deployed to Pine Road during the early hours of of Wednesday morning.

A wendy house was destroyed in the blaze.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service's Theo Layne says: “It left one female infant, eight-month-old with fatal burns. The cause of the fire is undetermined and the incident was handed over to the South African Police Service for investigation.”

