Wits move into top 8, Ajax remain in drop zone

JOHANNESBURG - Two Absa Premiership matches took place on Tuesday evening with the results impacting all parts of the table.

Bidvest Wits were hoping to break into the sought after top eight when they hosted Maritzburg United. A win for United would see them put the pressure on second-placed Orlando Pirates.

Keagan Ritchie opened the scoring in the 16th minute for Wits in what was the only goal of the first half. Ritchie’s discipline was slightly too aggressive for the referee who booked him in the 32nd minute.

Mohau Mokate equalized eleven minutes from time in what many thought would be the final goal of the game, with the teams sharing the points.

Buhle Mkhwanazi, though, had other plans, scoring for the Clever Boys in the 85th minute with a well-timed header from inside the 18-yard area.

The 2-1 win moved Wits into the MTN 8 places for next season while Maritzburg United stay in third.

Over at the King Zwelithini Stadium, Ajax Cape Town were hoping to build momentum in the run-in to the end of the season to move out of the bottom three, and avoid relegation. A win against AmaZulu would have went a long way in helping the Cape Town side’s fight for survival.

Following a goalless first half, the hosts opened the scoring via Mhlengi Cele following an in-swinging corner from Sibusiso Mabiliso.

On the hour mark, Rodrick Kahwe equalized for the visitors after AmaZulu’s Siyethemba Mnguni gave away a free kick.

Siyanda Zwane unintentionally put the ball into the back of his own net with fifteen minutes to play.

Despite pressure in the closing stages of the game, Ajax Cape Town could not recover.

The 2-1 result sees Ajax Cape Town remain second from bottom with AmaZulu in tenth.