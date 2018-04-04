WC govt urges CT residents to continue saving water

The average dam level for the region has dropped to 17.6%.

CAPE TOWN - Provincial local government officials have urged Western Cape residents to continue with water saving measures.

Dams were last week at just over 18% full.

Officials say this is despite some areas receiving rain over the Easter weekend.

City spokesperson James-Brent Styan says: “We need a lot more rain, especially in our catchment areas. We urge the public to continue to conserve water, especially in the coming winter months to enable the system to recover as far as possible.”

Level 6b water restrictions are currently in place in the city of Cape Town.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane announced that ‘Day Zero’, the day that residents may have to queue for water, has been pushed back until next year.

This, however, depends on residents’ water use and winter rainfall.

