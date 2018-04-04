[WATCH] Trevor Noah explains Vicki Momberg sentence

In behind-the-scenes footage on 'The Daily Show', Noah describes how Momberg racially abused black police officers in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - South African comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah has explained convicted racist Vicki Momberg’s sentence in a video that’s gone viral.

In behind-the-scenes footage, Noah describes how Momberg racially abused black police officers who attempted to help her after a smash-and-grab incident in 2016.

Some have argued her reaction to the incident is freedom of speech, but Noah set the record straight.

“Just don’t be racist, I love how people make as if it’s the hardest thing ever. It’s not like you go to jail for mistake racism. This is hardcore racism and people are like, ‘I don’t know how I can live in this country.’”

(Warning: This video contains strong language that may be upsetting.) WATCH: Trevor Noah sets the record straight on Vicki Momberg sentence

Momberg was sentenced three years behind bars - with one year suspended.