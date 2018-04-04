[WATCH] SA man films Ajay Gupta in Dubai
The brief encounter was recorded this morning outside a business centre in the Emirates, where the Guptas are believed to have business interests.
PRETORIA - A South African businessman has bumped into Ajay Gupta in Dubai and says the fugitive is ready to return to South Africa.
The Hawks consider this Gupta brother a fugitive from justice after he failed to present himself to the authorities in February.
In the 30-second clip, local businessman Justin van Pletzen is seen standing outside the Business Atrium Centre where he greets Gupta, who has just exited the building.
Gupta walks over to Van Pletzen and says it’s good to see him.
WATCH: Ajay Gupta in Dubai
Van Pletzen asks if he will be going back to South Africa as the country is looking for him.
Gupta replies, “They're not giving a reply. The day they give a reply, I'll go there.”
It appears Gupta is referring to his legal team’s request to the Hawks to provide a warrant of arrest - which they’ve refused to do.
Van Pletzen writes on his Facebook page that the video must be shared so Gupta can be brought back to South Africa to face the music.
