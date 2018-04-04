Ward councillor shocked by Nyanga murders

Police say three armed men started shooting at a vehicle, killing four of the occupants.

CAPE TOWN - Police have launched an investigation into the murders of four people, including two children, in Nyanga.

The incident occurred in Browns Farm on Tuesday night.

Police say three armed men started shooting at a vehicle, killing four of the occupants.

Officers have confirmed the victims who were fatally wounded were aged 28, 19,13 and 12.

Another youth was wounded in the shooting and has been hospitalised.

The gunmen fled the scene and have yet to be arrested.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

Ward 34 councillor in Browns Farm, Fukiswa Nkunzana, says she only learnt about the attack on Wednesday morning.

Nkunzana says she's shocked by what has happened and will be visiting the affected families, to try to get further details about the shooting.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)