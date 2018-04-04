Vicky Momberg in court to fight 2-year jail sentence
In 2016, Momberg was caught on camera in North Riding racially abusing a police officer who was trying to help her after she was involved in a smash-and-grab incident.
JOHANNESBURG - Vicky Momberg is back in the Randburg magistrates court on Wednesday morning, where she’s expected to fight her two-year jail sentence.
Last year, the real estate agent was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria.
Last week, magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan said that she cannot allow anything that threatens to take the country back to its racist past to be glossed over.
Momberg’s jail term is being hailed as a precedent and a clear indication that the use of the k-word and other racial slurs is not meaningless in South Africa.
WATCH: 2 years in jail for convicted racist Vicki Momberg
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
