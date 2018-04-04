Vicki Momberg ‘not happy' behind bars
Vicki Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years in jail for verbally abusing a black police officer who tried to help her.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg’s legal team says while their client is coping, she’s not happy behind bars.
It’s been a week since Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years in jail for verbally abusing a black police officer who tried to help her, calling him the k-word several times.
#VickiMomberg WATCH: Momberg briefly appears in court. ML pic.twitter.com/S4Blqpnr7A— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2018
She briefly appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where she was supposed to bring an application for leave to appeal her conviction and sentence.
The case was postponed to 11 April as her lawyer has been hospitalised.
His colleague, Kingdom Onah, says Momberg believes her conviction and sentence should be challenged.
“We believe she should’ve been handed a custodial sentence. She’s not happy to be there, however she’s coping.”
(Warning: This video contains strong language that may be upsetting.)
WATCH: Trevor Noah sets the record straight on Vicki Momberg sentence
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
