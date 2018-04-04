[UPDATE] Four killed in Nyanga shooting

They were shot dead by a gang of three armed men while sitting in a vehicle in the Browns Farm informal settlement on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating the murder of four people aged between 12 and 28 in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

A fifth victim was hospitalised.

They were shot dead by three armed men while sitting in a vehicle in the Browns Farm informal settlement in Nyanga.

The suspects fled the scene and have yet to be arrested.

The police's Andre Traut says they are investigating the fatal attack.

“These suspects opened fire at the victims while they were sitting in a Toyota Avanza and fled the scene. A third victim, also a child around nine years, was wounded and admitted to hospital. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.”