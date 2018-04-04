UN director Mlambo-Ngcuka: Madikizela-Mandela was an icon in her own right

Mlambo-Ngcuka is one of many South Africans abroad who’ve been sending their condolences to Madikizela-Mandela’s family.

NEW YORK - United Nations Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says she wants Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to be remembered as someone who was resilient and determined.

Mlambo-Ngcuka says Madikizela-Mandela was an icon in her own right, who is an example of strength and determination for women around the world to follow.

“She epitomised the phrase ‘you strike a woman, you strike a rock’.”

She has urged the public to remember the strength and resilience displayed by Madikizela-Mandela in her years fighting apartheid.

“People should embrace the strength and power within them, because she actually suffered a lot, but she never failed. Others could rest on her shoulders.”

It’s understood a memorial is being planned, which is set to take place in Harlem.

