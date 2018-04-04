UN director Mlambo-Ngcuka: Madikizela-Mandela was an icon in her own right
Mlambo-Ngcuka is one of many South Africans abroad who’ve been sending their condolences to Madikizela-Mandela’s family.
NEW YORK - United Nations Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says she wants Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to be remembered as someone who was resilient and determined.
Mlambo-Ngcuka is one of many South Africans abroad who’ve been sending their condolences to Madikizela-Mandela’s family.
LISTEN: Mandela Foundation calls for more compassion after Mam' Winnie's death
Mlambo-Ngcuka says Madikizela-Mandela was an icon in her own right, who is an example of strength and determination for women around the world to follow.
“She epitomised the phrase ‘you strike a woman, you strike a rock’.”
She has urged the public to remember the strength and resilience displayed by Madikizela-Mandela in her years fighting apartheid.
“People should embrace the strength and power within them, because she actually suffered a lot, but she never failed. Others could rest on her shoulders.”
It’s understood a memorial is being planned, which is set to take place in Harlem.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 April 2018
-
'Apartheid narrative' by some media reporting on Madikizela-Mandela condemned
-
Graca Machel pens letter to late Madikizela-Mandela
-
'Mama Winnie we’ll never betray your fighting spirit'
-
Suspected Table Mountain arsonist's fitness to appear in court questioned
-
Black Business Council calls on Eskom to remove Mark Lamberti from board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic