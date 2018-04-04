Trump vows immigration action on Wednesday in a tweet
Donald Trump continued his criticism of US border security in a Twitter post, again urging Congress to enact stronger laws.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said his administration would “be taking strong action” on immigration on Wednesday, a day after he said he would deploy the US military to protect the southern border with Mexico.
Trump continued his criticism of US border security in a Twitter post, again urging Congress to enact stronger laws.
“Our Border Laws are very weak while those of Mexico & Canada are very strong. Congress must change these Obama era, and other, laws NOW!” he said. “We will be taking strong action today.”
Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a question about what action the president planned.
On Tuesday, Trump told reporters he wanted to deploy US military forces until the border wall he promised is built. The White House later said that strategy included mobilising the National Guard.
The Pentagon said on Wednesday it was looking at ways to support the Department of Homeland Security on border security.
“There are a number of ways the Department of Defense is already supporting the DHS border security mission,” Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement. “We are still in consultation with the White House about ways we can expand that support.”
Senior Trump administration officials said DHS was drafting legislation aimed at speeding deportations of some illegal immigrants.
As part of the administration’s effort to move immigration cases quickly, the Justice Department on Friday told federal immigration judges their job performance would be evaluated based on how quickly they close cases.
Judges will be required to complete at least 700 cases a year and have fewer than 15% of their decisions appealed and remanded back, according to Dana Marks, spokeswoman for the National Association of Immigration Judges.
Our Border Laws are very weak while those of Mexico & Canada are very strong. Congress must change these Obama era, and other, laws NOW! The Democrats stand in our way - they want people to pour into our country unchecked....CRIME! We will be taking strong action today.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018
Popular in World
-
Trevor Noah launches foundation in Johannesburg
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers
-
US-China trade spat intensifies
-
YouTube attacker was vegan activist who accused tech firm of discrimination
-
Ex-Trump campaign chairman challenges special counsel's authority
-
Civil rights leaders, family reflect on Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.