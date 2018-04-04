Trevor Noah launches foundation in Johannesburg

The foundation focusses on helping orphans empower themselves with educational programmes, skills development and drug prevention.

JOHANNESBURG - Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah launched his own foundation on Wednesday afternoon in Johannesburg.

The youths will also be provided with means to allow them to pursue studies beyond high school graduation.

The school aims to be sustainable in the long term with many projects being planned for the future for the comedian and the foundation.

The foundation, which has partnered with computer giants Microsoft to help children, aims for children to be taught by good teachers; but for those lessons to be complemented by an adequate technological education system.

The foundation will also focus on career guidance for young adults.

"Fundamentally, the foundation is going to bridge the gap between learners and the education they deserve" -#TrevorNoah #TNFLaunch2018 — Trevor Noah Foundation (@TrevorNoahFdn) April 4, 2018

"The journey and goal is the start a programme, and better understand how to help schools move forwards. Then, we want to help these schools become self-sufficient. Each experience will inform the next. Today is only the beginning!". #TNFLaunch2018 pic.twitter.com/3NliTe9E1W — Trevor Noah Foundation (@TrevorNoahFdn) April 4, 2018

2 incredible South Africans launching the Trevor Noah Foundation @Anele @Trevornoah @TrevorNoahFdn Changing young lives in SA and building a brighter future for our country and the world at large ‘one drop at a time’ ❤️🇿🇦👊🏾 #love #southafrica #changingtheworld pic.twitter.com/OHvXDt47Fp — Terence Naidu (@terencenaidu) April 4, 2018