Trevor Noah launches foundation in Johannesburg
The foundation focusses on helping orphans empower themselves with educational programmes, skills development and drug prevention.
JOHANNESBURG - Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah launched his own foundation on Wednesday afternoon in Johannesburg.
The foundation focusses on helping orphans empower themselves with educational programmes, skills development and drug prevention.
The youths will also be provided with means to allow them to pursue studies beyond high school graduation.
The school aims to be sustainable in the long term with many projects being planned for the future for the comedian and the foundation.
The foundation, which has partnered with computer giants Microsoft to help children, aims for children to be taught by good teachers; but for those lessons to be complemented by an adequate technological education system.
The foundation will also focus on career guidance for young adults.
"Fundamentally, the foundation is going to bridge the gap between learners and the education they deserve" -#TrevorNoah #TNFLaunch2018— Trevor Noah Foundation (@TrevorNoahFdn) April 4, 2018
"The journey and goal is the start a programme, and better understand how to help schools move forwards. Then, we want to help these schools become self-sufficient. Each experience will inform the next. Today is only the beginning!". #TNFLaunch2018 pic.twitter.com/3NliTe9E1W— Trevor Noah Foundation (@TrevorNoahFdn) April 4, 2018
2 incredible South Africans launching the Trevor Noah Foundation @Anele @Trevornoah @TrevorNoahFdn Changing young lives in SA and building a brighter future for our country and the world at large ‘one drop at a time’ ❤️🇿🇦👊🏾 #love #southafrica #changingtheworld pic.twitter.com/OHvXDt47Fp— Terence Naidu (@terencenaidu) April 4, 2018
"If you have the choice between going to a school with great computers and one with great teachers, choose the teachers. But, youth can achieve more when they have both" -@BradSmi from @Microsoft, a partner of the @TrevorNoahFdn #TNFLaunch2018— Trevor Noah Foundation (@TrevorNoahFdn) April 4, 2018
Popular in World
-
YouTube attacker was vegan activist who accused tech firm of discrimination
-
Pippa Middleton's father-in-law under investigation over suspected rape
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers
-
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before US House Commerce panel
-
[WATCH] YouTube HQ shooter's brother speaks
-
YouTube HQ shooter identified
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.