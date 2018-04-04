Three children, one adult killed in Nyanga shooting

They were shot dead by a gang of three armed men while sitting in a vehicle in the Browns Farm informal settlement on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN – Three children aged around nine-years-old and a 28-year-old man have been killed in Nyanga.

Another child was wounded in the shooting. The suspects fled the scene and have yet to be arrested.

The police's Andre Traut says they are investigating the fatal attack.

“These suspects opened fire at the victims while they were sitting in a Toyota and fled the scene. A third victim, also a child around nine years, was wounded and admitted to hospital. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.”