Taxi driver shot, killed in Masiphumelele

The motive for the shooting is still unclear at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - A taxi driver has been shot and killed in Masiphumelele.

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear at this stage.

No arrests have yet been made.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says: “A case of murder has been opened for investigation following a shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning between 4am and 5am. According to information, a 23-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)