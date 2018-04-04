Suspected Table Mountain arsonist's fitness to appear in court questioned

Police nabbed the man on Tuesday shortly after fire crews were deployed to douse four separate blazes on the mountain slopes.

CAPE TOWN – It's not yet clear if a suspected arsonist nabbed on Table Mountain is fit to appear in court.

He was found in possession of petrol and other fire-starting devices in close proximity to the fires.

Officials say the man, believed to be in his 40s, is known in the area.

The city's JP Smith says the man appeared to be in a state of distress.

“The person made no effort to conceal himself or to distance himself from it, he was shouting and drawing attention to himself, appeared to be out of control. Possibly having some kind of emotional disorder or mental breakdown.”

Smith says they are lucky the fires could be doused before causing any real damage.

“What’s good is that the fire was not started under circumstances that allowed it to spread aggressively.

“The Table Mountain and the national park staff managed to act very quickly and were able to bring it under control. They didn’t lose hundreds of hectors of bush.”