Surfer attacked by shark at Cape St Francis

The 19-year-old was bitten on the knee while surfing close to shore.

An NSRI shark bite kit. Picture: nsri.org.za
An NSRI shark bite kit. Picture: nsri.org.za
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A surfer has sustained injuries after he was attacked by a shark at Cape St Francis.

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old was bitten on the knee while surfing close to shore.

Friends and fellow surfers assisted him out of the water. He was treated on scene for shock and lacerations to his knee.

The National Sea Rescue Institute says the teenager was transported to hospital for further medical care.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

