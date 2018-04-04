South Africans to watch at #TheMasters

Dylan Fritelli will be the first South African to tee off on Thursday at 3pm, alongside Jose Maria Olazabal and Kevin Chappell.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Dylan Fritelli will enter unchartered territory on Thursday when he tees off at The Masters for the first time in his career.

Fritelli is coming off his most successful year on the European Tour since turning pro in 2012, having won the Lyoness Open and the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in 2017.

The 27-year-old also finished 19th in the Race to Dubai and speaking to the European Tour said that playing on the big stage is where he wants to be.

“One season on the European Tour and I’m playing in all the majors this year, which was a huge goal for me going into the season. This week is going to be pretty much a learning experience for me and I’m going to try to take in as much as I can.”

Fritelli said that he has fond memories of watching fellow South Africans compete in and win the tournament.

“Charl [Schwartzel] is the one I really remember, I stayed up until the early of the morning to watch the end of that. I remember Trevor [Immelman] very clearly and his two putts for the win on the 18th.”

Fritelli has his own experience of the course but said that it will be completely different when the tournament starts.

“We played a college tournament just down the road, so I’ve got a lot of memories from that and playing the course on Tuesday was completely different from being behind the ropes.”

Fritelli will be the first South African to tee off on Thursday at 3pm, alongside Jose Maria Olazabal and Kevin Chappell.

Other South Africans to look out for over the next four days include Brendan Grace, Louis Oosthuizen as well as past winners Charl Schwartzel and Trevor Immelman.

SOUTH AFRICAN TEE OFF TIMES

16:31 - Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace

17:48 - Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay

18:54 - Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, A-Lin Yuxin

19:49 - Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen