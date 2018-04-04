SAJBD slams ANC’s comment on Black Coffee’s Israel gig

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies says it’s unfair for the party to confront the artist whose music could be used to bridge the rifts among enemies.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) says the statement by the African National Congress (ANC) on Black Coffee's recent visit to Israel is unfortunate, especially in the week that the country mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The deejay, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has come under fire for defending his performance in Tel Aviv over the Easter weekend, with the ANC reiterating its call for a cultural boycott of Israel as a result.

SAJBD vice president Zev Krengel says it’s unfair for the party to confront the artist whose music could be used to bridge the rifts among enemies.

“We were very disappointed in the ANC, especially in a week where we’ve lost the Mother of the Nation. Black Coffee is one of the children of the nation and he could be used in so many good ways.”