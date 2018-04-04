SA govt condemns killing of 17 Palestinian citizens in Gaza
The statement from Pretoria calls for and independent inquiry into the deaths and injuries of Palestinians.
PRETORIA – South Africa’s joined international condemnation of the Israeli army killing 17 Palestinian citizens in Gaza.
The statement from Pretoria calls for an independent inquiry into the deaths and injuries of Palestinians.
The statement from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation strongly condemns what it calls the latest act of violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces in Gaza.
It reiterates South Africa’s view that the Israeli Defence Force must withdraw from the Gaza Strip and stop violent and destructive incursions into Palestinian territories.
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says that the actions of the Israeli armed forces present yet another obstacle to a permanent resolution to the conflict, which must come in the form of two states, Palestine and Israel, existing side-by-side and in peace.
