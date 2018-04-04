Popular Topics
Murray & Roberts awarded $312m in new mining projects

The firm said the additional contracts would be for diamond, gold, copper, salt and platinum mines.

Picture: facebook.com
Picture: facebook.com
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts, which is currently subject of a takeover bid, said on Tuesday it has been awarded R3.7 billion in new underground mining projects.

The firm, which was previously awarded underground mining projects in North America and Australasia, said the additional contracts would be for diamond, gold, copper, salt and platinum mines. The projects are due for delivery in two to three years.

