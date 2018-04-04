Property magnate Pam Golding respected and loved, says family

Zuma pays tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
The family of property mogul Pam Golding says that she died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Constantia in Cape Town.
Golding was 90-years-old.
Her property group reached international success when she opened an office in London in 1986.
In a statement, Golding's family says that she was respected by clients, loved by colleagues and had a sincere interest in everyone she encountered.