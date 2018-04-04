Property magnate Pam Golding respected and loved, says family

The family of property mogul Pam Golding says that she died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Constantia in Cape Town.

Golding was 90-years-old.

Her property group reached international success when she opened an office in London in 1986.

In a statement, Golding's family says that she was respected by clients, loved by colleagues and had a sincere interest in everyone she encountered.