Phoebe Waller-Bridge lacks 'Star Wars' knowledge
The 32-year-old actress is set to star as a droid named L3-37 in the upcoming spin-off movie of the popular sci-fi franchise.
LONDON - Phoebe Waller-Bridge knew nothing about the Star Wars franchise when she took on her role in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
The 32-year-old actress is set to star as a droid named L3-37 in the upcoming spin-off movie of the popular sci-fi franchise, which details the early years of intergalactic smuggler Han Solo before the events of the original trilogy in which the character was first seen.
But Waller-Bridge admits she was able to land the role without really knowing what a droid was, and was told off by director Ron Howard for being too "human" in her acting.
She said: "I wasn't entirely sure what a droid was, and I was just performing it like a human. And they were like, 'Wow, you're really loose with the whole droid idea. Maybe you could just try it again a bit more ... like a droid?'"
The Fleabag creator discovered what she was supposed to be doing when one of the production team made a robotic gesture to her, and after nailing the following takes, she believes her added "humanness" was a bonus.
Speaking to the May issue of Vogue magazine, she said: "Luckily, one of them did a tiny robot thing with his arms when he said 'droid', and I was like, 'It's a f---ing robot. It's a robot. Thank you.' Strangely, I think it worked in my favour because they thought my humanness was a choice."
It comes after the star was told not to put out fake spoilers about the upcoming movie after she considered lying to people to keep fans guessing about the content of the feature.
She said: "As far as I know, I am in the 'Star Wars' film, yes. I thought about making up a ridiculous plot for the film and just telling everyone that was the plot ... but I've been heavily advised not to do that as well. Poker face it is I'm afraid."
Solo: A Star Wars Story will also star Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as fellow smuggler Lando Calrissian, and Woody Harrelson as Han's mentor Tobias Beckett.
The movie is set to hit screens in May this year.
