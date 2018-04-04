Popular Topics
Organisations garner support for Zuma ahead of court appearance

Former president Jacob Zuma will make his first appearance on 16 counts of corruption, fraud and racketeering in the Durban High Court.

FILE: Former ANC president Jacob Zuma sings at the ANC's 54th national conference on 18 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several organisations, including some religious bodies, have planned activities in support of former president Jacob Zuma as he prepares to appear in court on Friday.

The National Interfaith Council of South Africa, the Commission for Religious Affairs and the Black First Land First group have announced a night vigil on Thursday and a march on Friday morning.

The former president will make his first appearance on 16 counts of corruption, fraud and racketeering in the Durban High Court.

He may be referred to by some as an accused as he prepares to face corruption charges but to the organisations planning a march on Friday, former president Jacob Zuma is the champion of radical economic transformation (RET).

“As an RET champion, we see it fit that for a man of his calibre, we should take charge of arrangements in terms of activities.”

The religious leaders spearheading these activities are calling on members of the public to join in the support of the former president.

Pastor Vusi Dube said: “The march is going to start at Dinizulu Park at 7 am on Friday and then we’re going to gather in front of the court and have a prayer there.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

