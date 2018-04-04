NMB Speaker hopes for peaceful no-confidence motion against Trollip

Special council proceedings dealing with a motion of no-confidence to oust mayor Athol Trollip and other officials were disrupted last week.

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay council Speaker Jonathan Lawack hopes to finalise a no-confidence motion brought against the city mayor next week.

Special council proceedings dealing with a motion of no-confidence to oust mayor Athol Trollip and other officials were disrupted last week by shouting matches between councillors.

The gathering has now been set for next Tuesday.

Lawack says he wants next week's proceedings to peacefully conclude the entire matter.

“I have requested administration to send out a memo to all councillors that the adjourned special meeting will now take place on 10 April.”

The Nelson Mandela Bay council has 120 seats, which means that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) need a 61-majority vote for the motion against Trollip to pass.

WATCH: Malema: The DA can go to hell

During an EFF rally ahead of last week’s abortive council meeting, EFF leadership vowed not to allow Trollip to complete his term as city mayor.

The African Christian Democratic Party, Congress of the People, Patriotic Alliance and African Independent Congress have thrown their support behind Trollip.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)