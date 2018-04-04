NICD: Listeriosis has been brought under control

Exactly a month since the recall of Enterprise polony, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says that the number of listeriosis cases has decreased significantly.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi recalled contaminated meat last month with 189 deaths and almost a thousand cases reported.

In the past month, 23 people have tested positive for listeriosis.

The NICD's Lucille Blumberg says that since the ST6 strain's detection in polony samples a month ago and the removal of products from shelves, listeriosis has been brought under control.



“We need to manage this very carefully.”

The Gauteng Health Department's Middah Laubscher was part of the team that collected the first sample from pupils at a school in Soweto who tested positive for the bacteria.

She says that awareness campaigns must not stop.

“We monitor all the areas that the patients were found to have listeriosis.”

The NICD has released the latest results of samples taken from Enterprise’s Polokwane plant showing that listeriosis is still prevalent.