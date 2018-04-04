Newlands Cricket Stadium robbed during Easter weekend

Three men managed to jump over a perimeter fence after a security guard was distracted by a woman who had asked for directions.

CAPE TOWN - The Newlands Cricket Stadium was robbed by a group of armed men in the early hours of Saturday (31 March) morning.

A group of 18 men hit the sports venue. The incident occurred just after midnight on Friday.

The incident brings to three the number of robberies at Newlands Cricket Ground since 2015.

The armed robbers broke into 25 suites making off with televisions, alcohol and various other items.

In the early hours of Saturday, three men managed to jump over a perimeter fence after a security guard was distracted by a woman who had asked for directions.

The trio was then joined by 15 others who forced guards to hand over keys to the president’s suite. The heist took less than an hour.

Management says security will now have to be assessed and beefed up.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)