Newlands Cricket Stadium robbed during Easter weekend

-
10-day period of mourning for ‘Mother of the Nation’ announcedPolitics
-
ASA bans misrepresentative Herbex adLocal
-
Elderly woman dies in Green Point house fireLocal
-
Zim MPs to honour iconic Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before US House Commerce panelBusiness
-
Newlands Cricket Stadium robbed during Easter weekendSport
-
10-day period of mourning for ‘Mother of the Nation’ announcedPolitics
-
ASA bans misrepresentative Herbex adLocal
-
Elderly woman dies in Green Point house fireLocal
-
Zim MPs to honour iconic Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
Newlands Cricket Stadium robbed during Easter weekendSport
-
Organisations garner support for Zuma ahead of court appearanceLocal
-
All eyes will be on SA men’s triathlon at Commonwealth GamesSport
-
Newlands Cricket Stadium robbed during Easter weekendSport
-
KZN Cricket Union ends partnership with Gupta-owned SaharaSport
-
South Africans to watch at #TheMastersSport
-
Lions sign scrumhalf GroomSport
-
Wits move into top 8, Ajax remain in drop zoneSport
Popular Topics
-
Weight-loss surgery tied to increases in divorces, marriagesLifestyle
-
Pamela Anderson: 'Playboy' saved my lifeLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] EI, not IQ, will keep your job safe from AI... for nowLifestyle
-
Colin Farrell reportedly checks himself into rehabLifestyle
-
Google honours Maya Angelou with doodleLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 April 2018Local
-
[WATCH] Thandiswa commemorates Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at concertLifestyle
-
Over 4,200 CT residents get active at Older Persons GamesLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift's stalker handed 10-year probation sentenceLifestyle
-
Zim MPs to honour iconic Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
NEC to offer constant support to Mama Winnie’s familyPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Was Winnie Madikizela-Mandela the president SA needed?Politics
-
Zuma: Madikizela-Mandela’s passing was a shockPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s ‘mother of the nation’ who was never first ladyOpinion
-
Malema: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela should've been presidentPolitics
-
[OPINION] To go or not to go, that is the questionOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Kids aren’t biased at age 6. And then this happensOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Jail time for woman using racist slur sets new precedentOpinion
-
[OPINION] The beginning of the end for the toxic impact of money on politicsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Better health services rest on building trust among workersOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] EFF’s move in NMB – let the political chaos reign supremeOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Motseng Trading admits collusion in state uniform tendersBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Sars fails to reach tax collection targetBusiness
-
Murray & Roberts awarded $312m in new mining projectsBusiness
-
Rand weakens as global trade tensions sap risk appetiteBusiness
-
Slow consumer confidence linked to drop in VAT collection, says SarsBusiness
-
Nene: It’s critical that taxpayers’ money used appropriatelyBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
Newlands Cricket Stadium robbed during Easter weekend
Three men managed to jump over a perimeter fence after a security guard was distracted by a woman who had asked for directions.
CAPE TOWN - The Newlands Cricket Stadium was robbed by a group of armed men in the early hours of Saturday (31 March) morning.
A group of 18 men hit the sports venue. The incident occurred just after midnight on Friday.
The incident brings to three the number of robberies at Newlands Cricket Ground since 2015.
The armed robbers broke into 25 suites making off with televisions, alcohol and various other items.
In the early hours of Saturday, three men managed to jump over a perimeter fence after a security guard was distracted by a woman who had asked for directions.
The trio was then joined by 15 others who forced guards to hand over keys to the president’s suite. The heist took less than an hour.
Management says security will now have to be assessed and beefed up.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Opposition fans applaud Ronaldo's outrageous bicycle kick10 hours ago
-
KZN Cricket Union ends partnership with Gupta-owned Sahara2 hours ago
-
Lions sign scrumhalf Groom4 hours ago
-
South Africans to watch at #TheMasters4 hours ago
-
Rafa Nadal world number one again; Kevin Anderson sits in 8th22 hours ago
-
Wits move into top 8, Ajax remain in drop zone5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.