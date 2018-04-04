Nene: It’s critical that taxpayers’ money used appropriately

Sars collected R1,2 trillion, R700 million short of the target set by former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says that to increase tax morality, South Africans need to be reassured that their money is being used appropriately.

Nene has announced the revenue collection results for the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

Sars collected R1,2 trillion, R700 million short of the target set by former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Nene addressed the media in on Tuesday.

“It’s therefore critical that all taxpayers and citizens are confident that every cent provided to the fiscus will be well spent and that they’ll all be treated with the highest level of service.”

According to Sars, company income tax growth year-on-year dropped by 0.7%.

Nene says that Sars will be holding tax evaders accountable.

“Sars collected R800 million form the National Prominent Individuals Project. This initiative was developed to ensure an end-to-end view of taxpayers with traders, our stakeholders, partners and all South Africans.”

