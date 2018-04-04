Popular Topics
NEC to offer constant support to Mama Winnie’s family

Deputy President David Mabuza spent some time with Madikizela-Mandela’s children and grandchildren.

In this file photo taken on 4 June 2010 South African MP Winnie Madikizela-Mandela addresses members of South Africa's ruling party African National Congress (ANC) during a street party to celebrate six days left to the opening of the 2010 Fifa World Cup in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP
In this file photo taken on 4 June 2010 South African MP Winnie Madikizela-Mandela addresses members of South Africa's ruling party African National Congress (ANC) during a street party to celebrate six days left to the opening of the 2010 Fifa World Cup in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza says the national executive will continue visiting Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home to offer constant support to her grieving family.

The deputy president says the family has told him that funeral arrangements are going according to plan.

Mabuza spent some time inside the house with Madikizela-Mandela’s children and grandchildren.

He’s thanked them for their hospitality.

“We’re also grateful that the family has opened its doors very wide for all leaders in our society.”

Several people have visited the home on Wednesday, including former president Jacob Zuma, the African National Congress’s Jackson Mthembu and former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar.

LISTEN: Was Winnie Madikizela-Mandela the president SA needed?

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA