NEC to offer constant support to Mama Winnie’s family

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza says the national executive will continue visiting Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home to offer constant support to her grieving family.

The deputy president says the family has told him that funeral arrangements are going according to plan.

Mabuza spent some time inside the house with Madikizela-Mandela’s children and grandchildren.

He’s thanked them for their hospitality.

“We’re also grateful that the family has opened its doors very wide for all leaders in our society.”

Several people have visited the home on Wednesday, including former president Jacob Zuma, the African National Congress’s Jackson Mthembu and former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar.

