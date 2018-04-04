Motive for deadly Nyanga shooting remains mystery

Authorities will investigate gangsterism as a possible motive.

CAPE TOWN - The Nyanga Community Policing Forum says it’s not yet clear if a shooting in the area in which four people, including two children, were killed was gang-related.

The incident occurred in Browns Farm on Tuesday night.

There’ve been no arrests at this stage and the motive for the deadly shooting is a mystery.

Authorities will investigate gangsterism as a possible motive.

The local community police forum’s Martin Makhasi said: “We can’t confirm if it’s gang-related. Police are investigating.”

Makhasi says authorities must investigate where criminals are getting illegal firearms and ammunition from.

Officials say three armed men opened shooting on a vehicle in Browns Farm on Tuesday night, killing four of the occupants, including a 13 and 12-year-old.

Another youth was also wounded.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)