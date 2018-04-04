Vicki Momberg's appeal bid postponed to next week

Momberg’s lawyer Kingdom Onah says they are positive they will overturn both the conviction and sentence.

JOHANNESBURG – Vicki Momberg's leave to appeal hearing has been postponed to next week.

Momberg was sentenced to two years in prison on four counts of crimen injuria last week.

In 2016, Momberg was caught on camera in Northriding, racially abusing a police officer who was trying to help her after she was involved in a smash and grab incident.

Last week, the magistrate hearing her matter said she could not allow anything that threatens to take the country back to its racist past to be glossed over.

“If it’s granted obviously, the appeal will not be heard here at magistrates court, it will be at the High Court. That’s where the appeal will be heard and it all depends on the judge president if he decides to appoint one judge to sit during the appeal.”