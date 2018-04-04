Momberg’s lawyer hopeful there will be no further postponements
Vicki Momberg is trying to fight the two-year jail sentence handed down last week after being convicted on four counts of crimen injuria.
JOHANNESBURG - The legal team representing convicted racist Vicki Momberg is hopeful there will be no further court postponements and that her application for leave to appeal will begin as planned next week.
The Randburg Magistrates Court postponed the case to 11 April as the defence team lawyer has been hospitalised.
His colleague, lawyer Kingdom Onah, said: “He’s doing well. If he’s discharged from a hospital in the next 24 hours, I will meet with him so that we can continue and finish our preparation for 11 April.”
In 2016 she racially abused a police offer calling him the k-word numerous times.
The attack was caught on camera sparking outrage across the country.
