Mokonyane: Mama Winnie acknowledged her flaws, remained loyal

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has paid tribute to Madikizela-Mandela, who died this week at the age of 81.

JOHANNESBURG – Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela acknowledged her flaws but also remained loyal to the struggle for the emancipation of the poor and marginalised.

Since the passing on Monday afternoon there's been ongoing social media and public debates about her life.

Mokonyane says that every struggle has its own casualties and Madikizela-Mandela was not without mistakes.

“She, herself, acknowledged those flaws and had never veered off from her course.”

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has pleaded with South Africans to focus on the sacrifices the late struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela made for the country.

Asked how far the process of renovating Madikizela-Mandela’s old home into museum is, Magashule says there are many untrue stories told on the matter.

But he says the party is this week rather focusing on celebrating the stalwart.

“And we’re pleading with the media to give comrade Winnie Nadikizela-Mandela a decent send off and celebrate her life in a proper way, rather than come with negatives.”

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says that he is sad that some white people are painting the wrong picture of the freedom fighter.

“I’m really bleeding when I hear that some of our white compatriots are actually vilifying her, mostly about things that they don’t even understand.”

The ANC has announced Monday next week as the national day of mourning.

Additional reporting by Hitekane Magwedze.