Maphatsoe: MKMVA has lost a selfless comrade in #WinnieMandela

Kebby Maphatsoe is one of the many leaders who visited the late anti-apartheid campaigner’s family home in Soweto following her sudden death on Monday.

FILE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) leader Kebby Maphatsoe says the association has lost a selfless comrade in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Maphatsoe is one of the many leaders who visited the late anti-apartheid campaigner’s family home in Soweto following her sudden death on Monday.

He says Madikizela-Mandela was not only a guiding force for the African National Congress (ANC), but to the association as well.

“We’ve lost a selfless, strong and disciplined person. I remember one day she said to us 'comrades, don't allow political affiliations to divide you'.”

A large group of ANC Women’s League members are also outside the house paying tribute to the world-renowned freedom fighter.

WATCH: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (81) has died

Timeline

