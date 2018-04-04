Mantashe sends condolences to families of miners killed in petrol bomb attack

Five people have been arrested for the crime, which left 28 other miners injured.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has sent his condolences to the families of six mineworkers who were killed in a petrol bomb attack on their bus in Limpopo.

The miners were leaving the Modikwa Platinum Mine outside Burgersfort on Monday night.

The motive behind the crime is still not yet known.

Mantashe’s spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said: “The minister has expressed his condolences to the families of the six miners who were killed when the bus they were travelling in was set alight. We don’t have full details of the motive behind the attack.”