Julius Malema was joined by hundreds of his EFF supporters on Tuesday who escorted him to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has vowed to continue fighting in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s name for a better life for the people of South Africa.

Malema was just one of many politicians who visited the struggle stalwart’s Soweto home on Tuesday to pay their respects to her family.

After going inside for a short time, he came out and stood on a pole at her front gate to address the sea of red.

“The spear has fallen. We’re here to pick up the spear and continue a good fight. Mama Winnie we’ll never betray your fighting spirit.”

Malema says Madikizela-Mandela taught him about politics.

He says that if she’d been given a chance to be deputy president of the country, things would’ve been different.

Several ANC members also visited the home on Tuesday and there was a general sense of unity between the two political parties who continued to sing and dance throughout the evening in Madikizela-Mandela’s honour.

