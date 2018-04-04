Liverpool host Manchester City in crunch Champions League quarter-final

In what is arguably the game of the round Manchester City travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

JOHANNESBURG - Following a 3-0 win for Real Madrid over Juventus and a 2-1 win for Bayern Munich over Sevilla in the two of the four quarter-finals on Tuesday evening, the action continues when Manchester City travel to Anfield and Barcelona host AS Roma.

In what is arguably the game of the round Manchester City travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool. The clubs have shared 13 goals in their two league matches this season. In the first game, Liverpool were convincingly beaten 5-1 at the Etihad – the game marred by a controversial red card for Liverpool midfielder, Sadio Mane.

In the return match, Liverpool beat their opponents 4-3 in an almost-perfect performance from the reds – conceding two late goals to make for a nervous ending against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Liverpool will need a better defensive display – especially with the weight of an away goal being surmountable to that of water in a desert.

Manchester City have been unstoppable in the domestic league losing just one game and drawing three – dropping a total of nine points the entire season.

City will be encouraged by their fight against The Reds in their previous meeting, however, will have to contain Mo Salah in a similar fashion to that of Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, rendering the Egyptian ineffective in a game that Liverpool lost 2-1.

Manchester City go into the Champions League came without striker Sergio Aguero while Liverpool will be without the service of Joel Matip and, potentially, Adam Lallana.

In the other quarter-final, Barcelona host AS Roma at the Nou Camp. Barcelona will be hoping for a better defensive performance after making a last-minute comeback against Sevilla – Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scoring in the 88th and 89th minute to secure a draw for the Catalan giants.

Sergio Busquets is expected to return for the crunch clash, while Leo Messi’s bench break over the weekend could see him go into the game against the Romans a lot fresher than some of his teammates.

In their last league game, AS Roma shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Bologna with, former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko finding the back of the net.

If the Bosnian striker can help his team to an away goal, the trip back to Rome will be a fruitful one.