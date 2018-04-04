[LISTEN] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the feminist
CapeTalk | Radio 702 host Karima Brown spoke to feminist writer Gail Smith and poet Lebogang Mashile to reflect on the apartheid icon’s contribution to feminism.
JOHANNESBURG – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela challenged patriarchal attitudes and never coloured inside the lines.
The struggle icon died this week at the age of 81.
Feminist writer Gail Smith and poet Lebogang Mashile reflect on her role in South African homes and politics.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] How to survive the VAT increase
-
[LISTEN] Mandela Foundation calls for more compassion after Mam' Winnie's death
-
[LISTEN] Economist: The state is spending far too much money
-
[LISTEN] 'We love you tata': EWN bids farewell to Stephen Grootes
-
[LISTEN] How to create a winning CV
-
[LISTEN] Mayor Masina talks leadership, future plans for Ekurhuleni
-
[LISTEN] Liesl Tommy to direct Trevor Noah film
-
[LISTEN] Grant Thornton SA confirms alleged sexual offender still employed
-
[LISTEN] Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Dudu Myeni to be summoned to Parly inquiry
-
[LISTEN] Mashaba admits endorsing NGO he chaired for city funding
-
[LISTEN] Former director at Grant Thornton speaks of sexual harassment
-
[LISTEN] Up close & personal with Zakes Bantwini
-
[LISTEN] Gwede Mantashe outlines plans for mining sector
-
[LISTEN] How cameras caught Cameron Bancroft red-handed
-
[LISTEN] Finance Minister Nene on Moody's stable outlook
-
[LISTEN] Acting Sars Commissioner views appointment as opportunity to serve
-
[LISTEN] Jennifer Ferguson: We know there are more than just 3 of us
-
[LISTEN] Saftu raises concerns over China South Rail, Transnet agreement
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: DA should have chosen an unquestionable panel
-
[LISTEN] Lesufi: Sanitation is dignity
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs set to roll out phase one of e-visas
-
[LISTEN] Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recalls horror saw attack
-
[LISTEN] Lackay: Sars under Moyane was fiscal risk
-
[LISTEN] Sleep a very productive way to spend your time, combats Alzheimer’s
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic