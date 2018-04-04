[LISTEN] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the feminist

CapeTalk | Radio 702 host Karima Brown spoke to feminist writer Gail Smith and poet Lebogang Mashile to reflect on the apartheid icon’s contribution to feminism.

JOHANNESBURG – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela challenged patriarchal attitudes and never coloured inside the lines.

The struggle icon died this week at the age of 81.

Feminist writer Gail Smith and poet Lebogang Mashile reflect on her role in South African homes and politics.

