[LISTEN] Was Winnie Madikizela-Mandela the president SA needed?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Gugulethu Mhlungu chats to political analyst Dumisani Hlophe on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

CAPE TOWN – The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela would likely have been a better leader for South Africa than former president Jacob Zuma, according to an analyst.

In 1997, Madikizela-Mandela was among the candidates for ANC deputy president.

In an interview with Talk Radio 702, political analyst Dumisani Hlophe discussed Madikizela-Mandela’s contribution to South Africa's development.

