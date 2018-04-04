Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Sars fails to reach tax collection target

| Speaking to Talk Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa, Keith Engel of the South African Institute of Tax Professionals says Sars has been forced to revise its target.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Services (Sars) has missed its tax collection target, with Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene raising concerns about tax compliance in the country.

The revenue service collected R1.216 trillion in the 2017/2018 financial year, that's 0.06% lower than the target set by National Treasury.

Speaking to Talk Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa, Keith Engel of the South African Institute of Tax Professionals says Sars has been forced to revise its target.

"The 1% increase in VAT will cover it. They understood where they are at. They're mostly on target based on where they were on the budget."

Listen to the audio above for more.

