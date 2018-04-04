[LISTEN] Ronald Lamola: Younger leaders needed in SA
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa speaks to ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola about how the older generation can help groom the younger generation for leadership roles.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola has raised concerns about leaders in government being too old, saying he wants more young people serving in leadership positions in all sectors of society.
Lamola says SA needs to start infusing the new generation; there must be a good mixture of young and old.
“The older generation needs to start imparting knowledge to the young.”
Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lamola about how the older generation can help groom the younger generation for leadership positions.
For more information listen to the audio above.
