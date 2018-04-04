Lions sign scrumhalf Groom
JOHANNESBURG - The Emirates Lions have signed scrumhalf Nicholas Groom from Northampton Saints on an 18-month deal.
The Johannesburg based franchise have suffered numerous injuries in the opening few weeks of Super Rugby and have brought Groom in to provide additional depth to the squad.
Groom says he leaves England a more complete player: “My time in England with the Saints has been hugely satisfying on many levels. I’ve learned so much and I’m a better player and person for it. The opportunity to return to South Africa has come a lot sooner than expected but it’s one that I am really excited for. I’ll be joining a great team with high ambitions and I am looking forward to getting started.”
The Lions host the Stormers on Saturday.
