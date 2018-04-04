KZN govt welcomes sentence handed to Glebelands attacker

Glebelands hostel has been the scene of many killings in the last year and one of the most shocking crimes there was two murders which took place within minutes of each other in July.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has welcomed the life sentence handed down to a man convicted of murder at the infamous Glebelands hostel.

The 28-year-old man was arrested last year.



One of the victims was a 52-year-old woman, who was brutally attacked by Khayelihle Mbuthuma.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to life behind bars.

Provincial Community Safety spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa says: “The MEC strongly believes the sentence will send a strong message to the people who are terrorising the people of Glebelands. The long arm of the law will catch up with them.”

The department has called on the community to be patient after officials were criticised for their slow pace in investigations.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)