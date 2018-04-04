KZN gets 15 cervical cancer machines amid oncology crisis

The province has been rocked by an oncology crisis which according to civil rights groups, has led to hundreds of deaths.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo has announced 15 cervical cancer machines that will be distributed to hospitals in rural areas across the province.

The Wits Health Consortium has brought in oncologists to assist with the backlog of patients who were not able to obtain medical assistance for months.

Dhlomo says the new cervical cancer machines will help provide an early detection method, which will reduce the number of those living with the disease.

“These machines that we’re unveiling today are not going to reduce the backlog of treatment, they are going to reduce the backlog of those we screened from two months ago."

Unlike other diseases, cervical cancer is preventable and remains the most common cause of cancer deaths in women in KZN.

The 15 machines cost a total of R900,000.